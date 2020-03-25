PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $70.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. PerkinElmer traded as low as $62.91 and last traded at $65.03, with a volume of 29366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.89.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.21.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $171,000.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $5,035,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $80,020,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,448,000 after acquiring an additional 69,452 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.72 and its 200-day moving average is $89.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

