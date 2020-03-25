PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,782,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1,981.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,248,000 after buying an additional 987,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after buying an additional 890,014 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,437,000 after buying an additional 678,911 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in PepsiCo by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,817,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,374,000 after buying an additional 636,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Sunday. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.20.

PepsiCo stock opened at $113.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.47. The company has a market cap of $146.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

