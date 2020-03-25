PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Trading 5.7% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)’s share price traded up 5.7% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $19.34 and last traded at $18.96, 803,454 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,578,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

Specifically, CFO Andrew S. Chang acquired 35,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $594,960.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $219,976.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,227 shares of company stock worth $4,168,354 over the last three months. 22.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.38.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $490.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 26.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

