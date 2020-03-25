Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:CSPR) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:CSPR) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $12.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.06.

CSPR opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $15.85.

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

