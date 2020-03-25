Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 74.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Cfra cut their price target on Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.99.

NYSE:PE opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Parsley Energy has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $22.11.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $522.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.82 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A R. Alameddine acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. 12.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,969,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

