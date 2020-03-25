Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,289 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PH. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,121,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,177,000 after purchasing an additional 27,118 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,634,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,431,000 after purchasing an additional 47,683 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,287,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,937,000 after purchasing an additional 133,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 918,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,923 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,948,000 after purchasing an additional 363,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

PH stock opened at $115.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $215.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.47.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $233.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

