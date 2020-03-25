Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from to . The company traded as low as $27.90 and last traded at $28.92, with a volume of 469489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.43.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. SVB Leerink raised Pacira Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacira Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.56.

In related news, insider Roy Winston purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 276,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,519,000 after buying an additional 384,794 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 96,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 25,529 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.04.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $122.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.04 million. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

