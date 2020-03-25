Oxford Industries (OXM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OXM stock opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $30.37 and a 52 week high of $85.36.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXM. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Oxford Industries from $79.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

