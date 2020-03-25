Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,312 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.89% of Owens & Minor worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMI opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $8.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.79%.

OMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

