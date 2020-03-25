Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Fraser forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $59.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.88 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OSMT. Zacks Investment Research cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.08.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 510,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 379,300 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 115,378 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 203,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 95,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 61,386 shares during the last quarter. 6.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sriram Venkataraman bought 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,485,297 shares in the company, valued at $112,426,485. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.