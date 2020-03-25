Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Shares Down 10.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) traded down 10.1% on Monday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $6.73, 883,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 58% from the average session volume of 560,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Orion Engineered Carbons currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

In other news, VP Carlos Quinones bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $47,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,997.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick F. Tuttle bought 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,287.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,850 shares of company stock worth $184,862.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OEC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at $15,639,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1,154.6% during the fourth quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 702,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,555,000 after buying an additional 646,361 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,081,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,080,000 after buying an additional 645,987 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth $4,536,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,450,000 after buying an additional 224,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $322.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.94 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 64.30%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

