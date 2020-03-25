Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,144 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,068,783,000 after buying an additional 1,378,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,922,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,797,206,000 after buying an additional 469,848 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after buying an additional 9,739,302 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,608,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,197,810,000 after buying an additional 326,268 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $778,701,000 after buying an additional 2,624,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $47.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $139.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

