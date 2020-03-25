One Stop Systems (OSS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OSS stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.05. One Stop Systems has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OSS shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

