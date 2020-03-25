One Stop Systems (OSS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2020 // Comments off

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OSS stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.05. One Stop Systems has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OSS shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Earnings History for One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS)

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.