One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of One Liberty Properties in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for One Liberty Properties’ FY2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

OLP opened at $12.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. One Liberty Properties has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $31.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.59%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

In related news, VP Justin Clair sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $188,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,600 shares of company stock worth $358,086 over the last ninety days. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 384,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in One Liberty Properties by 51.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 340,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after buying an additional 140,383 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 237.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

