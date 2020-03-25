One Group Hospitality (STKS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect One Group Hospitality to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of STKS stock opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.90. One Group Hospitality has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $4.68.

Get One Group Hospitality alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STKS. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of One Group Hospitality from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of One Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of One Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. One Group Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.81.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Read More: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for One Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.