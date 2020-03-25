OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock Price Up 12.2%

Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) rose 12.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.46, approximately 575,150 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 369,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

OFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. OFG Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $479.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.68.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $98.92 million during the quarter. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 11.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.28%.

In other news, SVP Rafael Cruz sold 20,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $408,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Colon purchased 11,848 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $200,942.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,696. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 35,954 shares of company stock worth $430,702 over the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,027,000 after buying an additional 52,185 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,163,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,460,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 829,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,165,000 after buying an additional 55,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,611,000 after buying an additional 47,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,197,000 after buying an additional 96,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

