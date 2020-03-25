ODEM Trading Up 7.5% This Week (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 25th. In the last seven days, ODEM has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. ODEM has a total market cap of $8.67 million and $419,831.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODEM token can now be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000596 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.62 or 0.02599946 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00185460 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00041474 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034060 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ODEM

ODEM launched on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODEM is odem.io . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

