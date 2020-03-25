Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Trading 15.6% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) shares traded up 15.6% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $4.94 and last traded at $4.82, 1,059,504 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,021,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Specifically, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 210,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $976,004.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,241,762 shares of company stock worth $6,084,931. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on OCUL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 2,043.34% and a negative return on equity of 801.90%. On average, analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.