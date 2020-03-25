Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) Stake Raised by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.79% of Oasis Midstream Partners worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 81,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. 14.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OMP opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $110.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $22.35.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $112.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.40 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 25.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 60.50%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

