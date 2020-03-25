Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Stock Price Up 12%

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) rose 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.51, approximately 316,100 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 135,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38.

Get Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 18,276 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000.

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.