Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Stock Price Up 12%

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) rose 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.51, approximately 316,100 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 135,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.
About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
