Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from to and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Get Nutanix alerts:

NTNX opened at $18.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $43.71.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $346.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.04 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 68.13% and a negative return on equity of 650.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 11,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $139,353.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,236.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 115,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $3,676,693.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,451 shares in the company, valued at $939,192.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,042 shares of company stock worth $4,316,639. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 256,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,506 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 14,486,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,265,000 after buying an additional 63,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.