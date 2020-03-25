Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its position in shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 301,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 97,472 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Noodles & Co were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 12.1% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Noodles & Co by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,570,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 787,859 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Noodles & Co by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 981,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Noodles & Co by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 32,039 shares during the period. Finally, THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in Noodles & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $2,062,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Noodles & Co stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13. Noodles & Co has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $173.93 million, a PE ratio of 163.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.18.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Noodles & Co had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Noodles & Co will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NDLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Noodles & Co from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.69.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

