Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Shares Up 10.9% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) shot up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.47, 20,420,654 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 105% from the average session volume of 9,937,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Specifically, CEO David L. Stover bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $155,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,069.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik bought 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $163,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,427.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 107,143 shares of company stock worth $543,966. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NBL shares. Raymond James lowered Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on Noble Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Noble Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.76.

The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Noble Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 72,904 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 27,303 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 739,663 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $18,374,000 after buying an additional 45,884 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,770,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,697,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

