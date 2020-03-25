NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Trading Up 11.9%

Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) were up 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $10.72, approximately 1,393,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 897,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on NMI from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.94.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average is $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $655.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.
In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $826,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,697,966.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $828,767.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,122.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in NMI by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in NMI by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NMI Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMIH)
NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
