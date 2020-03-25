NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Trading Up 11.9%

Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) were up 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $10.72, approximately 1,393,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 897,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on NMI from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.94.

Get NMI alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average is $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $655.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.11 million. NMI had a net margin of 45.40% and a return on equity of 21.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $826,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,697,966.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $828,767.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,122.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in NMI by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in NMI by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.