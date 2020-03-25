NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Down 14.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)’s share price was down 14.2% during trading on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $29.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. NMI traded as low as $11.10 and last traded at $9.69, approximately 1,215,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,212,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NMI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on NMI from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.94.

Get NMI alerts:

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $826,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,697,966.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $828,767.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,122.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc raised its stake in NMI by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 86,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 41,004 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in NMI by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,249,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,178,000 after purchasing an additional 458,119 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in NMI by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 185,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 61,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in NMI by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $772.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.46.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.11 million. NMI had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 45.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NMI Holdings Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.