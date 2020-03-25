NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of NMI in a report on Monday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of NMI from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of NMI in a report on Sunday, November 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of NMI from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.94.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $10.72 on Friday. NMI has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $772.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.46.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. NMI had a net margin of 45.40% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NMI will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $828,767.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,122.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $826,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,927 shares in the company, valued at $16,697,966.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

