Nike (NYSE:NKE) Stock Price Down 6.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) was down 6.9% on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $119.00 to $88.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Nike traded as low as $60.58 and last traded at $62.80, approximately 17,669,887 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,071,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.45.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nike from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Nike in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Consumer Edge started coverage on Nike in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.34.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $105.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.75.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

