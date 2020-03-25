Nike (NYSE:NKE) Receiving Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News articles about Nike (NYSE:NKE) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Nike earned a news impact score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the footwear maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $97.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Nike from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.53.

Nike stock opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

