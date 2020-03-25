Nike (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $91.00

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.96.

Nike stock opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Nike has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.75.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

