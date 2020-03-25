Nexstar Media Group Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.84 Per Share (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Nexstar Media Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $6.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $16.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.04 EPS.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.95). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS.

NXST has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from to in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $56.29 on Monday. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $133.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $503,710.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,458.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total transaction of $67,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,125 shares of company stock valued at $160,670 and have sold 19,978 shares valued at $1,294,073. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at $1,457,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 44,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.