New Frontier Health (NFH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th.

NYSE:NFH opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. New Frontier Health has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $10.83.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of New Frontier Health in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

New Frontier Health Corporation operates as an investment group that invests in, builds, and operates diversified businesses in China. It holds interest in various industries, including healthcare, internet, artificial intelligence, big data, education, and financial services. The company was formerly known as New Frontier Corporation and changed its name to New Frontier Health Corporation in December 2019.

