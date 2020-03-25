Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Netflix in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the Internet television network will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.66. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.03 EPS.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NFLX. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $410.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.58.

Netflix stock opened at $357.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.80 billion, a PE ratio of 86.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $393.52.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $79,422,333 in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Netflix by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,296,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,610,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,374,505,000 after purchasing an additional 156,993 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,685,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,813 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,481,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,435 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,602,776,000 after purchasing an additional 348,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.