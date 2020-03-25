NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Position Lowered by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,025,525 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.45% of NetApp worth $63,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,724,020 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $90,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,671 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 95,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 189,848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 75,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. Argus lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.26.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. NetApp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.67. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). NetApp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 123.49%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

