Nestlé (VTX:NESN) PT Set at CHF 81 by Royal Bank of Canada

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has been assigned a CHF 81 price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

NESN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 99 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 120 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 115 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 97 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 108 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 107.20.

Nestlé has a twelve month low of CHF 73.34 and a twelve month high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

