Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of NSRGF opened at $93.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.24 and a 200 day moving average of $106.58. Nestle has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $114.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nestle stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

