NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Trading 11.8% Higher

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) traded up 11.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.55 and last traded at $27.05, 912,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 969,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. First Analysis upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.48 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.25 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 5.27%. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $8,553,321.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,616,882.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $3,027,149.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,706,760.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kopp Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth $141,705,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at $24,693,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,932,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,764,000 after purchasing an additional 705,037 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $17,489,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 694,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,323,000 after purchasing an additional 244,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

