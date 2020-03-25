Neil Newman Buys 2,852 Shares of Lok’n Store Group Plc (LON:LOK) Stock

Lok’n Store Group Plc (LON:LOK) insider Neil Newman bought 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 350 ($4.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,982 ($13,130.76).

LOK stock opened at GBX 380 ($5.00) on Wednesday. Lok’n Store Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 460 ($6.05) and a one year high of GBX 726 ($9.55). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 626 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 626.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.13, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $112.45 million and a PE ratio of 20.11.

Get Lok'n Store Group alerts:

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.66) target price (up previously from GBX 697 ($9.17)) on shares of Lok’n Store Group in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Lok'nStore Group Plc provides self-storage, and serviced archive and records management services to household and business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lok'n Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lok'n Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.