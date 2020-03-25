Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Up 12%

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) traded up 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.86, 1,241,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,155,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from to in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.86.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.93 million, a P/E ratio of -38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.13.
In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $85,904.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $24,362,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,886,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,823,000 after purchasing an additional 313,410 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,178,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 484,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 226,400 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,598,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,994,000 after buying an additional 210,501 shares in the last quarter.
Myriad Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYGN)
Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.
