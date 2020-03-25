Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Up 12%

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) traded up 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.86, 1,241,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,155,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from to in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.93 million, a P/E ratio of -38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.13.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $85,904.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $24,362,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,886,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,823,000 after purchasing an additional 313,410 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,178,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 484,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 226,400 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,598,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,994,000 after buying an additional 210,501 shares in the last quarter.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

