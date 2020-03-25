Morgan Stanley Upgrades CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) to Equal Weight

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $52.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock opened at $55.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.10.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.