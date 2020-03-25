Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Mongodb in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst J. Ader anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Mongodb’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.09) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Mongodb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mongodb in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Mongodb from $143.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $136.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -43.59 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.84. Mongodb has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $184.78.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.66 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 55.94% and a negative net margin of 41.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 820,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,811,000 after acquiring an additional 233,171 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,144,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total transaction of $209,225.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,602,208.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $1,341,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,730,438.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,394 shares of company stock worth $31,046,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

