Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as GBX 250.80 ($3.30) and last traded at GBX 257.30 ($3.38), with a volume of 82406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 244.90 ($3.22).

Specifically, insider Robin Freestone bought 40,000 shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £134,400 ($176,795.58). Also, insider Scilla Grimble sold 19,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.26), for a total transaction of £48,203.76 ($63,409.31).

Get Moneysupermarket.Com Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MONY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays raised Moneysupermarket.Com Group to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 310 ($4.08) in a report on Monday. Shore Capital raised shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a “sector performer” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 320 ($4.21) in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Moneysupermarket.Com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 356.88 ($4.69).

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 306.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 336.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.87.

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 18.20 ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 18.20 ($0.24). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC will post 1904.7251931 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a yield of 2.34%. Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.68%.

About Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.