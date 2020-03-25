Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $43.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Molson Coors Brewing traded as low as $35.61 and last traded at $37.02, with a volume of 16245 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.94.

TAP has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $3,435,786.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is presently 50.22%.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

