Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 42.96% from the stock’s previous close.

MTEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molecular Templates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Shares of MTEM opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $562.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.91. Molecular Templates has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $19.12.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 311.73% and a negative return on equity of 55.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Molecular Templates by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,474,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,765,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,779,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,358,000. Finally, Abingworth LLP purchased a new position in Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.