Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Holdings Raised by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 23,628.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,097 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Middleby were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 5,606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,283,000 after acquiring an additional 15,319 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Middleby by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Middleby by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 442,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,737,000 after buying an additional 88,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Middleby Corp has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $787.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.84 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Middleby Corp will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 465 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,657.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,661.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald purchased 6,250 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.33 per share, with a total value of $464,562.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,026,696.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,365 shares of company stock valued at $735,029. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Middleby from $115.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.20.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

