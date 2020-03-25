MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,340 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.50% of MGP Ingredients worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 672.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average is $42.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MGP Ingredients Inc has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $88.99.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $92.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.54 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 10.63%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from MGP Ingredients’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, CEO Augustus C. Griffin purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $61,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,591.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brandon Gall purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,048. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,953 shares of company stock worth $438,424 over the last three months. 24.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

