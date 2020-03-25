MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Cut to “Neutral” at Wedbush

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MFA. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.35.

Get MFA FINL INC/SH alerts:

MFA FINL INC/SH stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $8.09.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 65.00% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $70.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg purchased 15,000 shares of MFA FINL INC/SH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 643,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,080.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFA. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH in the third quarter worth about $654,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH in the third quarter worth about $199,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 207,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 715,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 159.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 43,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 26,948 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.