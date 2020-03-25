Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Trading 12% Higher

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)’s share price was up 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.37 and last traded at $11.99, approximately 103,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 87,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

The firm has a market cap of $140.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 4th quarter worth $362,000. Valueworks LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 192,033 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mesabi Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,179 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in New York, New York.

