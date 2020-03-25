Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercantile Bank Corporation serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services in a friendly, hometown banking environment. “

Several other research firms have also commented on MBWM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $37.32.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $38.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.58%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,137,000 after buying an additional 80,098 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 25,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 362,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after buying an additional 18,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

