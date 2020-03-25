MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Credit Suisse Group

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 193.89% from the stock’s current price.

MEGEF has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering raised MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MEG Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. TD Securities lowered MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

MEG Energy stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

Analyst Recommendations for MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF)

