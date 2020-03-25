MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Credit Suisse Group

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 193.89% from the stock’s current price.

MEGEF has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering raised MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MEG Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. TD Securities lowered MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

MEG Energy stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

