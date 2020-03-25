Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $69,000 Investment in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Terex by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 165,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Terex by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Terex by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty bought 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $50,712.48. Also, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $95,460.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 315,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 53,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,318 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.09. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $34.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.66 million. Terex had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 1.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.77%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Terex from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Terex from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Terex from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.